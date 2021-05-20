newsbreak-logo
Salinas, CA

Rodeo’s Big Week Kick Off Concert with Toby Keith postponed to 2022

By Avery Johnson
Posted by 
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 1 day ago
Keith Hinkle / CC BY 2.0
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qYhxI_0a6C705v00

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) This year's Big Week Kick Off Concert at the California Rodeo Salinas was set to feature Toby Keith, but fans will need to wait another year.

The rodeo announced Thursday that the concert-- which was originally scheduled for 2020 and postponed to July 9, 2021-- is being postponed for a second time. The concert is now scheduled for July 15, 2022.

"The guidelines for hosting outdoor events in California this summer are still unknown and Keith has agreed to move the performance to 2022," the rodeo wrote in a statement.

Opening acts are expected to be announced later.

Those who had tickets for the 2020 concert can still use them for the 2022 concert, but refunds will be offered until June 3. Tickets for next year's show are currently not on sale.

For more local stories, follow KION on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

The post Rodeo’s Big Week Kick Off Concert with Toby Keith postponed to 2022 appeared first on KION546 .

Monterey County, CAlaparent.com

Artichoke Festival Returns to Monterey County Fairgrounds

Summer is just around the corner and by now the planners in the family would have had camps booked, trips planned, and tickets purchased. But these are not normal times, and it’s been difficult to plan ahead with COVID-19 restrictions and changes to safety protocols. Fortunately, more businesses and events continue to reopen, including festivals and fairs! If you’re looking for a local road trip this summer, a drive to the 61st Annual Artichoke Festival in Monterey could be a fun – and delicious! —way to spend a sunny weekend in July.
Monterey, CAoldmonterey.org

Golden State Theatre Reopens in August 2021

Golden State Theatre, located at 417 Alvarado Street in Downtown Old Monterey, is happy to announce our reopening in August 2021 with a great line-up for the late summer and fall. Tickets for all of these shows will be available for purchase on our website beginning May 14 at 10am.
Monterey, CAoldmonterey.org

Yarn Sale on Slowfiber's Website

Knitters rejoice - it's a yarn sale! Now through May 17, 2021, all yarns on Slowfiber's website - including new, organic, and recycled yarns - are marked at 20% off. You can pick-up your purchase at the store at 517B Hartnell Street in Downtown Old Monterey or have it shipped to you. Slowfiber is a locally owned small business.
San Diego, CAchatsports.com

Alejandro Jauregui Wins MSPT Sycuan Casino $1,100 Main Event ($140,665)

The inaugural MSPT Showdown Series $1,100 Main Event at San Diego’s Sycuan Casino attracted 676 entries over three starting flights, which resulted in a $654,220 prize pool. After a full weekend of play, it was 31-year-old Alejandro Jauregui, a poker dealer from Bay 101 who called in sick just so he could play, emerging victorious to claim the title and a $140,665 prize.
Salinas, CAflaunt.com

Shawn Wasabi | A Music Creator Like No Other

Shawn Wasabi is an anomaly in the music industry, a true creative that screams music prodigy at any given moment. Hailing from Salinas, California, the Filipino-American producer and engineer can sample sounds out of pretty much everything: from his toothbrush or running water to household items such as fruit to even a Lamborghini.