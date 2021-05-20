PGA Championship 2021: Players bring new meaning to 'grandstanding' at the 18th hole
Imagine for a moment the Sunday leader of the PGA Championship clinging to a one-shot lead on the final hole of Kiawah Island's Ocean Course. Off the tee, the fairway on the par-4 closer snakes left-to-right around a series of bunkers hard against grassy dunes, sand and scrub before working back the other way. An ideal tee shot would skirt the right side of the fairway to leave a straight line to the middle of the green.