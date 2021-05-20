newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

PGA Championship 2021: Players bring new meaning to 'grandstanding' at the 18th hole

By Brian Wacker
Golf Digest
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine for a moment the Sunday leader of the PGA Championship clinging to a one-shot lead on the final hole of Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course. Off the tee, the fairway on the par-4 closer snakes left-to-right around a series of bunkers hard against grassy dunes, sand and scrub before working back the other way. An ideal tee shot would skirt the right side of the fairway to leave a straight line to the middle of the green.

www.golfdigest.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Open Championship#Espn#Royal Portrush#The Pga Of America#Ocean Course#Play#Balls#Kiawah Island#Grassy Dunes#Sand#Wide Left#Bunkers#Lead#Green#Line#Bounds#Today#Outta#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfLewiston Morning Tribune

Golf roundup: Burns win Valspar for first PGA title

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Eight times this season, Sam Burns has been atop the leaderboard after every round except the one that mattered. That changed, finally, at the Valspar Championship. Burns got some help from Keegan Bradley hitting into the water on No. 13, then the 24-year-old from Louisiana took...
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Keegan Bradley: "It's great to have the fans"

Keegan Bradley is seeking his fifth career victory. After winning three times in 2011 and 2012, including a major and a World Golf Championship, Bradley’s only other win is the 2018 BMW Championship. Saturday’s round included a chip-in on 14 for eagle. Keegan Bradley, statements. “It just gave me a...
Golfustimesnow.com

Sam Burns wins 1st PGA Tour title at Valspar Championship

Sam Burns figured each one of those close calls would in the long run show him how to win on the PGA Tour. Twice this season, he had the 54-hole lead and failed to convert. Six different times, he was atop the leaderboard toward the finish of a round, just never the round that made a difference – Sunday’s.
GolfPGA Tour

Monday Finish: Five things from Valspar Championship

Sam Burns won the 2021 Valspar Championship. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Holding steady in gusty conditions and drawing on close calls earlier this season, Sam Burns cards a final-round 68 to hold off Keegan Bradley (71) by three at the Valspar Championship. With his first PGA TOUR win, Burns moves from...
GolfMirror

Burns finally finishes strong at Tour event

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Eight times this season, Sam Burns has been atop the leaderboard after every round except the one that mattered. That changed, finally, at the Valspar Championship. Burns got some help from Keegan Bradley hitting into the water on the 13th hole, and then the 24-year-old from...
Golfasumetech.com

Valspar Championship: Sam Burns holds off Keegan Bradley to secure maiden PGA

Sam Burns secured a long-awaited maiden PGA Tour title after coming through a final-round tussle with Keegan Bradley to win the Valspar Championship. Burns, who had failed to convert his previous two 54-hole leads on the PGA Tour this season, mixed six birdies with three bogeys on his way to a final-round 68 at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course.
Golfdestinationtampabay.com

Wrapping Up the Valspar Championship

Wrapping Up the Valspar Championship final coat: Sam Burns, the former LSU All-American, is a first-time winner on the PGA TOUR after outdueling Keegan Bradley in the final round of the 2021 Valspar Championship. Tied with Bradley for the lead after both the second and third rounds, Bradley held a...
Palm Harbor, FLPosted by
AFP

Burns outduels Bradley to capture PGA Valspar title

Sam Burns outdueled fellow American Keegan Bradley over the back nine on Sunday to win the Valspar Championship and capture his first US PGA Tour title. Bradley, the 135th-ranked winner of the 2011 PGA Championship, missed a chance for his fifth US PGA victory and first since the 2018 BMW Championship.
GolfBoston Globe

After a few close calls, Sam Burns pulls away for first PGA win

Eight times this season, Sam Burns has been atop the leaderboard after every round except the one that mattered. That changed, finally, at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla. Burns got some help from Keegan Bradley hitting into the water on the 13th hole, and then the 24-year-old from...
Gamblingwsn.com

Wells Fargo Championship Picks, Predictions & Betting Odds 2021

The PGA Tour returns to the Quail Hollow Club after last year’s cancellation. Rory McIlroy seeking inspiration from his two wins at the tournament in 2010 and 2015. The odds for PGA Wells Fargo Championship 2021 are provided by DraftKings. Click on the links below to head to DraftKings Sportsbook and place your bet. Get a $1000 sign-up bonus. Good luck!
GolfGolf Digest

Sam Burns is done with moral victories

Sam Burns and Keegan Bradley had traded blows for 30 consecutive holes, seemingly glued to one another at the tip-top of the Valspar Championship leader board. They shared the 36-hole lead, shot matching 69s in the final pairing on Saturday and had both taken 46 shots through 12 holes on Sunday, three clear of third as they headed to the 13th tee on a feisty Copperhead Course at Innisbrook.
GolfGolfWRX

A golfing memoir in monthly tokens: April, May

As some might say, if you don’t take the plunge, you can’t taste the brine. Others might not say such a thing. I’m taking the plunge, because I want to taste the brine. Here you’ll find the fourth installment of “A Golfing Memoir” as we trace a year in the life of Flip Hedgebow, itinerant teacher of golf. For January, click here. For February, click here. For March, click here.
GolfNBC Sports

Burns breaks through at Valspar

Third-year veteran Sam Burns finally converted on 54-hole lead in a PGA Tour event and captured his maiden victory in his 76th career start Sunday at the Valspar Championship in Tampa. The 24-year-old fired a final-round, 3-under 68 to best Keegan Bradley by three shots and finish at 17-under 267, just one shot off the tournament scoring record.
GolfGolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Valspar Classic gets some side Burns action and more

Another five-tournament week makes a writer feel spoiled. So much to talk about this first weekend of May. The European Tour continued its three-week stay in the Canary Islands off Africa, while the PGA Tour Champions nearly turned into a sponge in Texas. The LPGA Tour went overseas to Singapore, while the Korn Ferry tour touched down in Alabama. Finally, the PGA Tour dipped its toe in Florida’s gulf coast, at the fabled Copperhead course at Innisbrook.
GolfGolf Digest

Wells Fargo Championship 2021 DFS picks: Will Bryson DeChambeau's strategy work at Quail Hollow?

This week allows us to analyze a lot of historical data, with Quail Hollow Club hosting the Wells Fargo Championship every year except 2017, when the event was moved to Eagle Point with the 2017 PGA at Quail. Of course, there were significant renovations at Quail Hollow before that PGA, so there are some differences in a few holes—but mostly, this is the same venue we’ve seen in the past.