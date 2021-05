The Texas Stars closed out their abbreviated season on May 15th with a 3-2 win over the Iowa Wild in Des Moines. It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster year for the AHL club, and they fell to an overall losing record of 38-17-18-3. Of course, they definitely weren’t helped by the relentless schedule of the Dallas Stars, the injuries, the taxi squad, and the fact the two goaltenders that would have been expected to start in Cedar Park (Jake Oettinger and Landon Bow) spent the entire season in Dallas.