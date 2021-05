By the start of the seventh consecutive day of attacks, counter-attacks and protests in Gaza, the West Bank and in mixed Arab-Israeli neighborhoods in Israel, more than 140 people have been killed and hundreds more injured (disproportionately Palestinian). Predictably, the current violence has been used to dismiss the Abraham Accords — statements of ‘normalization’ signed first between the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Israel and the United States in September, 2020— as obsolete, or 'irrelevant.' This suggests a misunderstanding of the logic behind the accords. The current conflict is exposing the Accords’ vulnerabilities, but also highlighting their value.