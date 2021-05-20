newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

EAA Says LSA Expansion Still On Track

By Kate O'Connor
AVweb
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) announced that the Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certificates (MOSAIC) rulemaking initiative remains on track following meetings of ASTM International Committee F37 on Light-Sport Aircraft last week. According to EAA, the committee has been “tasked with updating industry consensus standards for light-sport aircraft to prepare for and accommodate anticipated changes to the regulations under the MOSAIC project.” The MOSAIC package is expected to include language for light-sport reform along with a new Light Personal Aircraft (LPA) category.

www.avweb.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsa#International Standards#Private Industry#Mosaic#Lpa#Light Sport Aircraft#Light Sport Reform#Sport Pilot Privileges#Regulations#Publication#Mid 2022#Language#Today#Weight#Lsa Like Rules#Fall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Oshkosh, WIwarbirdsnews.com

USAF Special Ops Aircraft Coming to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021

PRESS RELEASE – The U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) will bring a wide spectrum of its aircraft designed for unique missions as part of its presence at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, which takes place July 26-August 1 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. “As we’ve solidified the roster...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

Volocopter Launches Larger, Longer-Range eVTOL Aircraft

Volocopter today announced plans to bring a larger, longer-range eVTOL aircraft into operation by 2026 to serve markets beyond those addressed by its VoloCity model. The all-electric VoloConnect will have four seats, with a range of up to 60 miles and a cruise speed of 110 mph (rising to a top speed of around 155 mph).
fselite.net

Flight Sim Labs Releases A320-X and A321-X Sharklets for P3D

Flight Sim Labs has released their long-awaited A320-X and A321-X Sharklets add-on. The new aircraft brings the Sharklet model of the Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 to Prepar3D v4.4 and above. As per the forum announcement, it is also confirmed that the changes to the aircraft include a completely new...
Aerospace & Defensemidwestflyer.com

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh

Posted in April/May 2021, EAA & AirVenture, Education, Sections, Sections, What’s Up @ EAA!, Youth & Aviation | Tagged AeroEducate, aviation, EAA, EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, Midwest Flyer Magazine, youth aviation | Leave a comment. Posted on March 22, 2021 by mwflyer. Posted in Aircraft, April/May 2021, EAA & AirVenture, Sections,...
Museumsfargounderground.com

Fargo Air Museum Fly-In with EAA Chapter 317

Fly in, drive in, walk in…stop by to see the Museum and enjoy coffee & donuts for. breakfast and pizza & pop for lunch. Your support through admission and donations helps Fargo Air Museum and Experimental. Aircraft Association Chapter 317 continue their missions. You can help inspire new generations. of...
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

CAE to Provide Novel Simulators for Jaunt’s eVTOL

MIAMI – CAE and Jaunt signed a cooperation agreement for the former to develop an aerospace simulator for the development of Jaunt Air Mobility’s eVTOL, the Journey aircraft. CAE, formerly Canadian Aviation Electronics, will also focus on developing the Jaunt Aircraft Systems Integration Lab (JASIL) to facilitate the validation of...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

ST Engineering Aerospace Makes Solar Power Push

Airlines are facing increasing pressure to cut aircraft CO2 emissions, a tough challenge for equipment that must operate at 30,000-40,000 feet. But opportunities for greener operations on the ground and particularly in aircraft maintenance are more ample. For example, ST Engineering’s aerospace unit... ST Engineering Aerospace Makes Solar Power Push...
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

CAE to accelerate the design and development of Jaunt Air Mobility’s eVTOL aircraft

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 13 seconds. CAE has announced that it has been selected by Jaunt Air Mobility to lead the design and development of the Jaunt Aircraft Systems Integration Lab (JASIL) for the company’s new all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, the Journey aircraft. Leveraging CAE’s 70+ years of experience in high-fidelity simulation, CAE will work hand-in-hand with Jaunt to bring best-in-class simulation and modeling to the aircraft development program from inception.