EAA Says LSA Expansion Still On Track

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) announced that the Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certificates (MOSAIC) rulemaking initiative remains on track following meetings of ASTM International Committee F37 on Light-Sport Aircraft last week. According to EAA, the committee has been “tasked with updating industry consensus standards for light-sport aircraft to prepare for and accommodate anticipated changes to the regulations under the MOSAIC project.” The MOSAIC package is expected to include language for light-sport reform along with a new Light Personal Aircraft (LPA) category.