Interfor, a forest products company and the largest lumber producer in the state, will invest $30 million in expanding their sawmill operations in Perry, Georgia. “It’s great to see a lumber industry leader like Interfor continue to reinvest in the state, especially in our rural regions,” said Governor Kemp. “Georgia is home to many family-owned forest farms, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact Interfor’s expansion will have here – from the ground up.”