Park City, UT

Park City Home: Summer 2021

Park Record
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Park City Home, Summer 2021. Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving...

www.parkrecord.com
Summit County, UT
KPCW

Local News Hour - May 17, 2021

( 02:15 ) Feral Cat Program addresseed by Summit County Council last week as Rick Brough reports. ( 06:06) Ex. Director of Nuzzles and Co. Lindsay Ortega who talks about plans to implement a feral cat pilot program for Summit County. ( 21:40 ) Update on the free COVID 19...
Park City, UT
TownLift

Recycling Center hosts Dumpster Days

PARK CITY, Utah. — Save yourself a trip to the landfill and take advantage of Spring Dumpster Days. Dumpster Days at Recycle Utah will be held on the following dates: May  27 – 29:  9:00am – 4:00pmJune 24 – 26: 9:00am – 4:00pm “Two large bins will be placed on Woodbine Way for garbage and yard […]
Park City, UT
KPCW

Micro Transit Launches This Week In Basin

The High Valley Transit District is launching its micro-transit service as of Monday. Two Summit County Council Members who also sit on the High Valley Board say they’re excited by this new initiative to get people out of their individual cars. The micro-transit service allows residents to call for a...
Utah State

The Best Hotels in Cedar City, Utah

With its nearby ski resorts, national parks and forest, and year-round schedule of festivals, Cedar City, Utah, is an eclectic hub with plenty to offer. Whether you’re here to hike in Zion National Park or get involved in the Utah Shakespeare Festival, we’ve picked the best hotels – all bookable on Culture Trip.
Park City, UT

Tom Clyde: Paid parking plans

They finally said it out loud. PEG Companies, the developer of the Park City Resort Parking lots, acknowledged that they will charge for parking at the resort if and when their project is built. The stated reason was to reduce traffic and encourage carpooling and transit. Worthy goals. It’s also realistic to try to recoup some of the costs associated with parking structures.
Kamas, UT
Kamas Times

Events on the Kamas calendar

1. DJ Logic and Friends; 2. Hidden Lake Cleanup And Bushcraft; 3. One Team Scavenger Hunt Park City; 4. 2021 Utah ENA Conference; 5. Clayton Entertainment Reunion! 1983 to 1993;
Summit County, UT

Special Weather Statement in Summit County, Utah

If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. — SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN WASATCH... NORTHEASTERN SALT LAKE...SOUTHEASTERN DAVIS...SOUTHWESTERN MORGAN AND SOUTHWESTERN SUMMIT COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM MDT... At 730 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Park City...moving northwest at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include... Salt Lake City, Bountiful, Park City, North Salt Lake, Centerville, Woods Cross, Summit Park, West Bountiful, Emigration Canyon, South Snyderville Basin, North Snyderville Basin, Mill Creek Canyon, Big Cottonwood Canyon, Portersville, Brighton, Parleys Summit, Snyderville, Kimball Junction and University Of Utah. This includes the following highways... Interstate 15 between mile markers 311 and 317. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 130 and 148. US Route 40 between mile markers 0 and 6.
Summit County, UT
KPCW

Hideout Hosts Info Session Before Referendum

With less than seven weeks to go before Hideout’s referendum on its annexation into Summit County, the Hideout Town Council hosted an informational meeting on the proposed expansion. The Wednesday night meeting included statements for and against the Silver Meadows project, a commercial/ residential center proposed near Richardson Flat. Mayor...
Utah Stateupr.org

Reopening The Arts And The 45-Star Flag On Monday's Access Utah

Kurt Bestor is a Utah-based composer and performer, known for his Christmas concerts, his film and television scores, and his haunting musical prayer for peace “Prayer of the Children.” He will be leading performances of “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber” in Logan on May 21 and 22. He’ll join...
Park City, UT
TownLift

White water kayak racing today

PROVO CANYON, Utah. — Today, from 11:00 – 5:00, spectating will be available for the Provo River white water kayak race at the base of Bridal Veil Falls.  This is the third annual competition in the Utah County’s Provo Canyon, accessible by driving 40 minutes from Park City through Heber City, ending up adjacent to […]
Park City, UT

See You in Park City (or online!) – The 2021 Mormon History Association Conference

I was so thrilled earlier this year to receive my acceptance to present at the 2021 Mormon History Association Conference. I was anxious though, because aside from the nerves inherent in giving my first presentation at an academic conference in over a decade, I didn’t know what the conference would look like or how it would happen. The initial plan had been to meet in Rochester, NY, and with the pandemic still ongoing, I worried that the conference would be cancelled.
Utah State
Diana Rus

3 Movies with the main filming locations in Utah

Utah attracts a huge number of filmmakers eager to show everything our state has to offer to the entire world. Utah has a highly diversified economy, with major sectors including transportation, education, information technology and research, government services, mining; it is also a major tourist destination for outdoor recreation.