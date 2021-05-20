In-N-Out Burger opening new location in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — In-N-Out Burger is opening a new location in Henderson on May 21. As with all locations, fresh ingredients will be supplied to the store from In-N-Out. Hamburger patties are made from 100% American beef and whole chucks are boned and ground by In-N-Out's own butchers. All patties are produced and delivered fresh throughout the week to the stores and are never frozen. French fries are made from fresh, whole potatoes and are hand diced.