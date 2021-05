It looks like the eccentric Tesla CEO Elon Musk is not the only deep-pocketed investor to make a screeching u-turn on bitcoin. As recently as late February, Scott Minerd, chief investment officer at financial services firm Guggenheim Partners was singing a different tune. He predicted that bitcoin could eventually climb to as high as $600,000. But now the senior executive is referring to the world’s largest cryptocurrency as a ‘Tulipmania’. Minerd’s bearish remarks come amid a horrific bitcoin correction, with BTC plummeting below $33,000 on May 19.