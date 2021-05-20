6 new show dates added for Carrie Underwood at Resorts World in Las Vegas
Due to extraordinary pre-sale ticket demand, Carrie Underwood has added six new show dates from March 23 to April 2, 2022 to REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, her recently announced headlining engagement run opening December 1, 2021 at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. The six new dates, along with previously announced December 2021 dates, will go on sale to the public beginning Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. PST.www.ktnv.com