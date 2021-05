Elyon’s closed beta test came and went, and boy am I happy with what I played. It was unfortunate that the test fell on Mother’s day weekend, since I couldn’t play as much as I wanted. But in the time I did get to play, I was thoroughly impressed. In my initial impressions, I argued that the game could be one of the defining games of the decade, and I still have a good feeling about it. Will it be the game of the decade. I don’t know. But it’ll certainly be one of the major MMOs this side of 2020. But what’s got me so excited for this game? It’s not the gameplay I’m excited about. It’s whom it’s for.