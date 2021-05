HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the human-caused fires that happened in Everglades National Park. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Everglades National Park, and the Florida Department of Financial Services Bureau of Fire, Arson & Explosive are looking for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.