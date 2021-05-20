Europe Will Welcome Vaccinated Tourists This Summer
The European Union officially agreed on Thursday to ease travel restrictions on foreign travelers who have received one of the COVID vaccines approved by its regulators. In a statement, the Council of the European Union listed out the criteria to lift restrictions for travelers, noting that vaccinated individuals will be allowed to enter EU countries only if they have received their final dose 14 days prior to arrival. Currently, several vaccines have been approved by European regulators, including Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.hypebeast.com