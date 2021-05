There's no way to know for sure if the Phillies would be getting the same kind of production from former pitching prospect Nick Pivetta that the Red Sox are currently getting. The pressure may have been getting to him — it's hard to pitch in Philly. In four seasons in Philadelphia, the fourth round pick had a 5.50 ERA in 396.1 innings with a 19-30 record. It seemed like every spring, stories were being written about him being on the verge of breaking through, but he never did. He was out of chances.