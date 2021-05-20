newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Angels 7, Twins 1: The pain is only beginning

By Tawny Jarvi
Twinkie Town
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWell this Lewis Thorpe start didn’t go well. What is there even to say? Twins legend, Rob Refsnyder got a sac fly RBI for the lone Twins run, so that’s....a thing. Phil Gosselin, a real baseball player and not a name I just made up, took Thorpe long in the first, and though the Twins tied it back up quick with the aforementioned Rob Ref Sac Time, it already felt like it was over. This is the 2021 Twins we are talking about. It is ALWAYS over.

www.twinkietown.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Duffey
Person
Phil Gosselin
Person
Rob Refsnyder
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Time Inc#Twins Legend#Ox#Duds#Bandicoot#Eagle#Studs#Lion#Video#Loop#Pain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBKARE

Wild pitch in the 9th lifts Athletics past Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Matt Chapman had three hits and three RBIs and Ramón Laureano scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning as the Oakland Athletics defeated the Minnesota Twins 7-6. Laureano hit a one-out single off reliever Taylor Rogers in the ninth. Matt Olson followed with a grounder back to the mound, but Rogers’ throw skipped off the glove of third baseman Josh Donaldson, who was covering second due to an infield shift.
MLBskornorth.com

Reckless Speculation: When Twins begin fire sale, these two pitchers figure to be on the move

The MLB trade deadline isn’t until July 30, but when a season looks as hopeless as the Twins’ does it’s never too early to begin speculating on who might be dealt. Joel Sherman of the New York Post did exactly that, naming former Yankees J.A. Happ and Michael Pineda as guys who could be on the move for prospects. Happ is 2-0 with a 1.91 ERA entering his start Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox. Pineda (2-1, 2.43 ERA) is scheduled to start Thursday in Chicago.
MLBJamestown Sun

John Shipley: Twins have time to turn it around, but only if they start now

Mid-May is too early to give up on a baseball team built to win now, especially one with as many injuries, and using as many rookies as the Twins are through 35 games. Even after getting swept by the first-place White Sox in Chicago this week, the Twins have 127 games to make up 10 in the American League Central standings, which is hardly impossible. We’ve seen better from the Twins in recent memory.
MLBFrankfort Times

Twins split doubleheader with Angels on a long, brief trip

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The day after a 1,900-mile flight and a few hours before another 2,400-mile flight, the Minnesota Twins managed to split a doubleheader out in Southern California. For the team with the worst record in the American League, a split under these circumstances felt like a big...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Hits off machine

Kiriloff (wrist) hit off a pitching machine Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Kiriloff is working through a sprained wrist, an ailment for which he received a cortisone shot 10 days ago. Surgery was potentially on the table if the shot didn't have the desired effect, but he's been making encouraging progress, advancing first to fielding and dry swings and now to hitting. The Twins still haven't specified when they expect him to return, however.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Max Kepler: Hamstring injury considered mild

The Twins view the hamstring injury Kepler sustained in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Athletics as a mild concern, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports. Kepler may not be ready to play in Monday's series opener against the White Sox, but the Twins appear optimistic that he'll be able to avoid a trip to the 10-day injured list. Minnesota already has three other outfielders -- Byron Buxton (hip), Alex Kiriloff (wrist) and Jake Cave (back) -- on the IL, so the team can ill afford to lose another key player at the position in Kepler.
MLBMartinez Tribune

A’s grind out a wild win against Twins behind Andrus’ veteran moxie

The A’s survived a wild game in their finale in Minnesota, winning 7-6 Sunday afternoon at Target Field behind a run that scored on a strikeout in the top of the ninth to take two of three from the struggling Twins. Oakland scratched and clawed, and despite allowing two Twins...
MLBwgnradio.com

Dallas Keuchel, first-place White Sox visit last-place Twins

The first-place Chicago White Sox open a six-game road trip on Monday night in Minneapolis against the team they’re trying to dethrone in the American League Central, the two-time defending champion Minnesota Twins. Chicago holds a 2 1/2-game lead over the Cleveland Indians following a dramatic, 4-3 ninth-inning comeback victory...
MLBwillmarradio.com

Twins Lose Another One in the Ninth to A's

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A late Minnesota Twins rally was spoiled when lefty reliever Taylor Rogers threw a wild pitch allowing Oakland to score the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning and beat Minnesota 7-6 at Target Field. The run scored after a Minnesota error moved the runner...
MLBwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#1917Minnesota Twins#1918Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles remains in fourth place in the American League West standings with an 18-24 overall record through 42 games. The Angels have dropped three straight series after falling short 3-2 in their finale against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Minnesota sits in last place in the American League Central race after losing 11 of its last 14 games. While it’s still early in the season, the Twins are 14-27 and trail the Chicago White Sox by a whopping 11.5-games in the division race.
MLBThe Spread

White Sox vs. Twins, 5/17/21 MLB Betting Predictions & DFS Notes

The Twins’ struggles continued over the weekend when they lost their series versus the A’s. Will they rebound on Monday night when they host the White Sox at 7:40 p.m. ET? The Twins are slight underdogs while the total sits at 8.5 runs. Game Snapshot. 961 Chicago White Sox (-120)...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Chicago's Anderson puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Twins

Chicago White Sox (24-15, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-25, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (2-1, 4.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (2-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -106, White Sox -110; over/under...
MLBsoxmachine.com

White Sox 2, Twins 1: A winning Lucas Giolito reboot

The straightest path to White Sox respectability is a classic Lucas Giolito start, and after all the drama of the previous 24 hours, he managed to quiet the discourse by quieting Minnesota’s bats. The White Sox bats weren’t much louder, but they scratched single runs across in two innings, whereas...
MLBwillmarradio.com

Twins Roster Moves

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Twins called up right-handed pitcher Bailey Ober prior to last night's game so he could be an emergency starter for Michael Pineda, who was nursing non-baseball related health issue, according to the team. Minnesota also called up bullpen arm Cody Stashak, who had previously been on...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Jorge Polanco remains confident of Twins' rebound

When Jorge Polanco stepped up to the plate Tuesday night, with the Twins tied 4-4 against the Chicago White Sox in the bottom of the ninth inning, he recited a familiar invocation in his mind. "I'm the best at my job. I'm good at what I do." Whether in his...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Doubleheader preview: Twins at LA Angels

Thursday, 3:07 p.m. • FS1, 830-AM: LHP Lewis Thorpe (0-1, 4.50) vs. TBA. Thursday, 30 minutes after first game • BSN, 830-AM: RHP Jose Berrios (3-2, 3.74) vs. TBA. These two seven-inning games, on what had been an off day for both teams, are makeups for games that were postponed April 17-18 by a COVID-19 outbreak on the Twins, who lost 10-3 to the Angels on April 16. The Twins are 0-4 in doubleheader games. … They are 6-12 on the road and 3-11 against the AL West. … CF Byron Buxton (hip), 1B Alex Kirilloff (wrist) and RHP Michael Pineda (abscess) are on the injured list.
MLBPosted by
Information 1000 KSOO

Minnesota Twins Lose on Wild Pitch

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Chapman had three hits and three RBIs and Ramón Laureano scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning Sunday as the Oakland Athletics defeated the Minnesota Twins 7-6. Laureano hit a one-out single off reliever Taylor Rogers (0-2) in the ninth. Matt Olson followed with a grounder back to the mound, but Rogers’ throw skipped off the glove of third baseman Josh Donaldson, who was covering second due to an infield shift. Laureano advanced to third on the play and scored when Chapman struck out, as the third strike skipped to the backstop.
MLBarcamax.com

Miguel Sano's grand slam helps Twins split doubleheader with Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — One of the most persistent symptoms of COVID-19 is exhaustion. Now the Twins will find out for themselves. Minnesota flew four hours on Wednesday night to reach southern California, and hurried off to make a five-hour flight to Cleveland on Thursday evening, a draining cross-country journey made necessary by the cancellation of games during their outbreak of the virus last month.