Angels 7, Twins 1: The pain is only beginning

Well this Lewis Thorpe start didn’t go well. What is there even to say? Twins legend, Rob Refsnyder got a sac fly RBI for the lone Twins run, so that’s....a thing. Phil Gosselin, a real baseball player and not a name I just made up, took Thorpe long in the first, and though the Twins tied it back up quick with the aforementioned Rob Ref Sac Time, it already felt like it was over. This is the 2021 Twins we are talking about. It is ALWAYS over.