Arizona State was given the No. 15 overall seed in the 2021 NCAA Softball Tournament. The Arizona State Sun Devils weren’t the best NCAA softball team in the Pac-12 this season, nor were they particularly great on the road, but they were incredibly difficult to defeat at home. And that fact will make the 2021 Tempe Regional a very intriguing challenge for the other three teams who will be joining Arizona State in Tempe.