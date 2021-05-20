Amazon's so hyped for its Wheel Of Time show that it's already ordered a second season
Amazon’s commitment to becoming the streaming TV destination for people looking concerned while holding a sword in a forest continues apace today, as the retail omni-giant announced today that it’s renewing Robert Jordan fantasy adaptation Wheel Of Time for a second season. This, despite the fact that shooting on the series’ first installment has only just now wrapped in the Czech Republic, because fuck, but does Amazon love swords, we guess.tv.avclub.com