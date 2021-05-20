Amazon's so hyped for its Wheel Of Time show that it's already ordered a second season

The adaptation of Robert Jordan's epic fantasy novels has been given an early renewal as it wraps production on Season 1. "The belief Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television have shown in The Wheel of Time has been incredible to see throughout the entire process of making this show," says showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins in a statement. "Getting a second season order before the first season has even premiered is such a vote of confidence in the work we are doing and the property itself, and we couldn't be happier to be able to continue to live and work in the world Robert Jordan created."