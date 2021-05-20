newsbreak-logo
DC restaurants, bar owners look forward to business without COVID restrictions

WUSA9
 1 day ago
WASHINGTON — Just weeks away from the District’s full reopening, The Game Sports Pub and Tiki on 18th St., in Northwest D.C. violated COVID-19 capacity limits. Investigators with the Alcoholic Beverage Regulations Administration (ABRA) issued a written warning. Bar managers said it was still a blow since they worked so hard to follow the changing COVID-19 restrictions.

WUSA9

Where to find COVID-19 vaccines this weekend in the DMV

WASHINGTON — Vaccination numbers continue to climb across the country and COVID restrictions in many areas across the DC region are dropping. But for those who have not yet gotten the vaccine, there are lots of spots to get it this weekend. The best place to find vaccination sites near...
WUSA9

DC will reopen its pools, splash parks on May 29

WASHINGTON — Many people in the D.C. area may be looking to get back in swimming pools with the nice weather and summer right around the corner. The District will reopen its pools and splash parks on Saturday, May 29. While WUSA9 has verified that the coronavirus cannot be spread...
RestaurantsWashington City Paper

How to Be a Better Customer When Restaurants Fully Reopen in D.C.

In a move that startled the D.C. hospitality industry, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on May 10 that restaurants and bars could dramatically increase their seating capacities starting this Friday. The new mayor’s order, issued today, makes some tweaks. Starting on May 21 at 5 a.m., both restaurants and taverns/bars can...
RestaurantsNBC Washington

Restaurants Prepare to Return to Full Capacity in DC

Many local restaurants are preparing to return back to normal as indoor dining restrictions end Friday in D.C. Hollis Silverman, owner of The Duck and The Peach, opened her restaurant just after Christmas as D.C.’s second indoor dining ban began. As vaccine rates rise and restrictions ease, staff at The Duck and The Peach are now getting the hang of things in a space reworked for the post-pandemic consumer.
WUSA9

These Virginia companies are hiring for thousands of jobs at virtual career fair. Register here

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Dozens of Virginia companies are looking to hire thousands of entry-level professionals during a virtual career fair on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. So, recent college graduates or anyone looking to get in the door for their next career or enter the workforce, this is your chance to connect with some of the most innovative companies hiring in Northern Virginia.
Shore News Network

Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer opening new D.C. restaurant

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Taffer’s Tavern, the innovative new full service tavern concept founded by industry leading hospitality expert and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer, today unveiled the location for its first of multiple restaurants coming to the Washington, D.C., metro area. Cuisine Solutions, the world’s leading manufacturer of sous vide foods and Taffer’s Tavern franchisee for the Washington, D.C., metro, signed a lease to bring the ‘Restaurant of the Future’ to 700 6th Street NW in the high-energy Penn Quarter neighborhood. Taffer originally tapped Cuisine Solutions to assist with menu development and kitchen design for Taffer’s Tavern, now the world’s authority on sous vide technology will operate the first D.C. location in alignment with its core of innovation. The future Taffer’s Tavern location is adjacent to the Capital One Arena complex and Gallery Place rapid transit station of the Washington Metro, all within walking distance to national landmarks, museums and popular attractions.