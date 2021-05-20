newsbreak-logo
BLM sets campfire restrictions for Central Oregon, June 1st

By Fox 11 41
FOX 11 and 41
 1 day ago

CENTRAL OREGON — Annual campfire restrictions will go into effect June 1, 2021 on portions of the Deschutes, John Day, White and Crooked Rivers, as well as on BLM-administered lands along Lake Billy Chinook. Reducing the risk of wildfire helps BLM be a good neighbor in the river canyons, while...

State
Oregon State
Oregon Stategorgenewscenter.com

Fire Season Declared for Lands Protected by ODF in Portions of Central Oregon District

[Prineville, Ore.] Fire Season will begin for The Dalles and Prineville units of Oregon Department of Forestry’s (ODF) Central Oregon District at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021. Leadership within the District have been monitoring fuel conditions this spring, as well as reviewing snowpack, weather forecasts and drought impacts. The limited precipitation across the region this spring has affected down woody fuel moisture content as well as the condition of live vegetation fuels and their susceptibility to fire ignition and spread. Conditions in The Dalles and Prineville units are unseasonably dry and at an increased risk of fire spread. New maximum daily fire indices are being recorded, indicative of the potential wildfire hazard.
BusinessPamplin Media Group

Skull Hollow Trailhead gets new facilities

Travel Oregon awards more than $2.4 million for projects that promote economic recovery across the state. The Oregon Tourism Commission, Travel Oregon, has awarded $2,408,124 through its Competitive and Recovery Grant Program to support economic recovery by investing in projects that enhance and expand the visitor experience and prepare communities and visitors for COVID-19 safe travel.
Oregon Statecascadebusnews.com

Wildlife Migration Threatened as Human Activity Returns to Pre-Pandemic Levels

(New Undercrossing Near Lava Butte | Photo courtesy of Oregon Wildlife Foundation) Wildlife advocates are sounding the alarm about a return to pre-pandemic activity levels that increase the likelihood of wildlife-vehicle collisions during the busy spring migration season. Around this time last year, weekday traffic in Oregon had dropped 29 percent due to COVID-19 lockdowns. A positive outcome of reduced traffic volume was a likewise decrease in wildlife-vehicle collisions. However, this year, as the weather improves and government officials loosen restrictions, the probability of increased deadly accidents returns as traffic reaches pre-pandemic levels and spring migration puts wildlife on the move. Adding to the challenge, particularly in western Oregon, is altered wildlife migration routes resulting from last year’s record wildfire season. Oregonians may experience deer and elk on and near roads in areas where they had not previously been seen.
Bend, ORcascadebusnews.com

The Grove Announces Official May Opening, Welcomes Multiple Tenants

Gathering Place & Artisanal Food Hub to Showcase Local Food & Beverage Merchants in High Cascades Setting. Values-driven real estate developer, project^ today announced that phase one of The Grove, a mixed-use commercial development set in the High Cascades of Central Oregon, will officially open on May 28, 2021. Located within the vibrant community of NorthWest Crossing in Bend, The Grove will showcase a raft of independent, artisanal tenants within the development’s spacious Market Hall and retail plaza.
Redmond, ORcascadebusnews.com

Dry Canyon Village, Redmond’s Largest Mixed-Use Development, Now Open

(Photo | Courtesy of Windermere Central Oregon) Windermere Central Oregon Announces that First Model Homes are Now Available for Public Viewing. After nearly five years in development, Windermere Central Oregon brokers are now leading model home tours in Dry Canyon Village — the largest mixed-use project in Redmond’s history. This age-restricted development includes 131 single-family homes, 38 duplex-style homes and a commercial space located on the neighborhood’s north side.
Oregon Statecascadeae.com

Celebrating Oregon Wine Month in Central Oregon

(Photo | by Kristine Thomas) Every May, winery and vineyard owners invite Oregonians to celebrate Oregon Wine Month. They invite people to taste and learn about Oregon’s wine industry. Central Oregon is beginning to grow as a wine region. There are several vineyards and wineries in the region, along with wine bars and tasting rooms. We invite you to explore and learn more about the unique wines being made in Central Oregon.
Bend, ORbendsource.com

A Tale of Two Rentals

Bend and all of Central Oregon have been in a housing crisis for years—a crisis that has only gotten worse as the pandemic unfolded. These are the stories of those seeking housing—or those looking to preserve the housing Bend does have. Not for rent. Dwayne Tayles moved to Bend in...
Oregon StateLebanon-Express

Oregon COVID-19 trends slowing, but Central Oregon remains hot spot

The latest rise in COVID-19 infections in Oregon has peaked and is heading down, though Central Oregon continues to have some of the top case numbers and infection rates in the state. The Oregon Health Authority released the weekly COVID-19 risk level numbers late Monday morning. The official announcement on...
Redmond, ORbendsource.com

"A Piece of the Puzzle"

Amid rising housing costs and stagnant wages, Central Oregon's homeless population is growing, and shelter beds are in short supply. But, this June, at least 25 shelter beds will be added to the mix, as Bend-based nonprofit Bethlehem Inn uses state funding to convert a motel in Redmond. Greenway Motel....
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Need for help turning toward critical

Local businesses plead for workers; Federal unemployment help partially to blame Good news! Oregon's employment division says Jefferson County's economy has all but fully recovered from the pandemic. The unemployment rate is barely two points higher than before the pandemic began. The county has 60 fewer jobs than before the pandemic. That's less than a 1% difference. Not such great news for employers. They can't find workers. "There's a suppression of the labor supply," says economist Damon Runberg, "and a superheating of the demand." Runberg watches the Central Oregon economy for Oregon's employment department. He points to varied...
Bend, ORKTVZ

Family Access Network Foundation welcomes new board member

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network Foundation announced that Travis Browning of Redmond has accepted a position on the foundation board. Travis Browning is the SVP Market President with First Interstate Bank for Central Oregon and Gorge Market, which includes the cities of Redmond, Sisters, Prineville, Madras, The Dalles, Hood River, and Bingen.
Bend, ORthatoregonlife.com

Don’t Miss Balloons Over Bend, Returning Summer of 2021

Every summer people flock to Central Oregon for a magical event: as the sun rises over Bend Oregon each day from July 23rd to July 25th, dozens of colorful hot air balloons take flight. As things slowly begin to return to normal after Covid-19, there is hope that the Balloons Over Bend event will return this summer.
Madras, ORKTVZ

Mikalson named Jefferson County ESD superintendent

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Jefferson County Education Service District and the High Desert Education Service District announced this week that Shay Mikalson will serve as JCESD’s superintendent while also continuing in his current role as chief student success officer with High Desert Education Service District. Mikalson brings 20 years of...