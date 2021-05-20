newsbreak-logo
NBA

Horace Grant picks Trail Blazers over Nuggets in NBA Playoffs

By John Canzano
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 1 day ago
Four-time NBA champion Horace Grant joined me for a 1-on-1 conversation about the NBA playoffs on Thursday. Listen to the full interview with Horace Grant here. Grant is picking the Trail Blazers to beat the Nuggets in their first-round NBA playoff series. He had some thoughts about why the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West. Also, why he thinks the Brooklyn Nets offense will be enough to get them easily into the NBA Finals.

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
