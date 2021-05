What is Martin Bashir’s net worth in 2021? As the journalist steps down from his role as BBC’s religion editor, we explore his salary to date. Martin Bashir, 58, is one of Britain’s most successful journalists, having joined the BBC back in 1986. Bashir remained with the Beeb until 1999. During that period, he conducted one of his most famous interviews to date: An Interview with HRH The Princess of Wales in 1995.