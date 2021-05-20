Champagne & Grilling Are a Match Made in Heaven

Shades—Taco Tuesday: Shades has built a business making beers that mimic other foods or dishes. So, when the words "Taco Tuesday" appeared on one of the brewery's labels, some beer nerds cocked their heads to the side in confusion. A beer that tastes like tacos? Yeah, well, sort of. There are some similar spices involved, but for the most part, this beer is all michelada. Micheladas are a Mexican drink made with beer, lime juice, assorted sauces, spices, tomato juice and chile peppers. And that's what we have here. Taco Tuesday pours an opaque ruby-orange color with a paper-thin head that dissipates quickly. The aroma is tomato juice for the most part—a bit lighter than it would be straight—and some faint peppery spices. No off tones, so far, everything is on par.