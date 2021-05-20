Supportive housing services: Addressing homelessness in greater Portland
What is the regional long-term rent assistance program?. The regional long-term rent assistance program (RLRA) provides a rent subsidy to qualified low-income tenants and allows private landlords in Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties to rent apartments and homes to these tenants at fair market rates. The program is similar to the federal Section 8 or Housing Choice Voucher program, but it is funded locally through a regional tax that was approved by voters in May 2020.www.oregonmetro.gov