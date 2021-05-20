7 Little Johnstons: Who Is Jonah Johnston?

At Bill’s place, Liam paces and repeats, “I can’t do this, I can’t do this…” He and Liam go over what happened with Vinny again. Bill insists no one is ever going to find out but Liam agonizes, “Oh God what have I done?” Bill understands he feels sick and gutted inside but he has to shove it down and hide it. Liam isn’t good at this, and protests, “I cannot do this!”