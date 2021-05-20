newsbreak-logo
Health officials reported additional cases of liver illness

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Health officials in Las Vegas has reported five more cases of liver illness, including one death, believed to be linked to a commercially marketed bottled water brand.

The Clark County woman who died was in her 60s and had underlying medical conditions, the Southern Nevada Health District said Thursday.

The recent cases of acute non-viral hepatitis illness now stand at 16, including adults and children, the health district said. None required a liver transplant, the health district said.

The illness causes inflammation of the liver. The most common symptoms reported by patients include nausea, vomiting, fatigue, loss of appetite and dizziness.

The health district has been working with the federal government since March to investigate cases in Clark County. The common link is consumption of “Real Water” brand alkaline water, the health district said.

An attorney for the bottler has acknowledged the investigations but not that Real Water caused illnesses, according to court documents.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recommended anyone who sells, drinks or cooks with the water to stop.

