Relationships

RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin Gives Update On Feud With Her Mom

By Sara Whitman
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Just one day after Melissa Gorga accused Jennifer Aydin of throwing her mother "under the bus for TV," Jennifer has made up with her mom. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star shared an update with fans on May 20 that she and her mom, Josephine Altinel, moved past their differences and are speaking once again. "I'm happy to announce that my mother and I made up! People with strong family values find their way back to each other, eventually-time heals all wounds!" she excitedly exclaimed on Instagram alongside a selfie with her family. "We are in Turkey together enjoying our newest addition, John Brian, who seems to already be obsessed with his Aunt Jenn! I love you, Mommy and I'm sorry that I hurt you," she continued. "Let's get this family back together!" Jennifer's brother, Michael, lives in Turkey and he had a baby with wife Melda in June 2020, per Bravo.

