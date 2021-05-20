newsbreak-logo
Public Health

So You've Been Vaccinated—Here's What You Should Know About Traveling

By SARAH-HUNT BLACKWELL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the weather warms up and more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine, it is expected that 87 percent of Americans will travel at some point this summer. Compared to many countries, the vaccination effort in the U.S. has been relatively successful. Seventy to 80 percent of the U.S. population needs to be vaccinated in order for the COVID-19 virus to stop spreading and NPR reports that almost 125 million people are fully vaccinated, which is nearly 40 percent of the population. Earlier this month, President Biden announced a rigorous goal of having 70 percent of adult Americans vaccinated by July 4, and with 1.8 million vaccine doses administered daily, meeting the goal seems to be within the realm of possibilities.

