Last Man Standing season 10: Why isn’t it happening at Fox?

cartermatt.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing tonight’s finale, is there any hope at a Last Man Standing season 10 revival down the road? Is that something to actually expect?. Well, for the time being the answer to that is a clear “no.” This situation is not like when ABC canceled the show. That came out of the blue, whereas it’s been clear for a long time that season 9 is the final season. This was also a collaborative decision between star/executive producer Tim Allen and Fox. In a statement when the final-season was announced last fall, here is what the actor had to say:

cartermatt.com
TV SeriesLake Geneva Regional News

Last stand: Tim Allen says goodbye to hit Fox series

When “Last Man Standing” taped its last episode several weeks ago, cast members were grateful they finally got a chance to say goodbye. When the series was cancelled in 2017, there were no farewell parties, just a lot of shock that the No. 2 comedy on ABC wasn’t sticking around.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Mom and Last Man Standing may spell the end of an era for long-running sitcoms

Mom wrapped up eight seasons and 170 episodes on CBS Thursday night. Last Man Standing ends its nine-season two-network 194-episode run on Fox on May 20. It doesn't seem likely that a new network sitcom premiering this year could ever reach those many episodes, says Michael Schneider. "Even as the broadcast networks prepare to order a crop of new series and announce their fall schedules next week, the idea that a new sitcom might make it to the once-vaunted threshold of 100 episodes — let alone more than that — seems antiquated," says Schneider. "For one thing, the big-bucks syndication marketplace of yore is mostly gone, making that four-season, 100-episode mark less necessary to reach. (Warner Bros. TV’s Young Sheldon was recently sold into syndication with 83 episodes, for example.) And in this age of primetime erosion and viewer migration to the streaming world, season orders are short — usually 10 episodes, a far cry from the once-common 22- or 24-episode count — and many comedies are wrapping up within a few years of launch. Or they take long hiatuses, keeping their episodic tally to a minimum." Network sitcoms like Black-ish, reaching 160 episodes at the end of this season, and The Goldbergs, which finishes this season at Episode 185, are still going strong. And so is It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which has produced 154 episodes over 14 seasons. Meanwhile, Frasier is coming back for a Paramount+ revival after 264 episodes on NBC. Paramount Network TV president Garry Hart, who oversaw Frasier's original run, says that “historically TV has always had cycles, and funny never goes out of favor.” He adds: “I have my fingers crossed for a nice long run with chapter three of Frasier Crane.”
TV & VideosScreenrant.com

Tim Allen On Letting Go Of Last Man Standing & The Political Side Of Sitcom

Tim Allen has opened up about his pain in letting go of Last Man Standing and about what the political leanings of the show looked like behind the scenes. Last Man Standing is an American sitcom that has been running for 10 years, boasting 9 seasons and nearly 200 episodes. Allen stars as Mike Baxter, the director of marketing for Outdoor Man, a sporting and hunting goods store. Baxter works to maintain his manly-man persona and staunch conservative views in a household of women (wife and three daughters) who sometimes tend to push back against his ideals and demonstrate to him the changing times.
TV SeriesCharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch on Thursday: It’s the end of the line for ‘Last Man Standing’

Last Man Standing (9 p.m., Fox) - This series — which started out on ABC and was canceled, and then picked up by Fox — is ending for real this time, after nine seasons. In the one-hour finale, Mike (Tim Allen) teaches Kristin about work/life balance while Vanessa and Mandy school Jen on camping. In the last half, Mike’s beloved truck is stolen, and the Baxter family and friends gather together for an emotional goodbye. Jay Leno and Kaitlyn Dever make guest appearances.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Last Man Standing’ Showrunner on Why Tim Allen Wrote the Series Finale, That ‘Punch’ of an Eve Scene

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the series finale of “Last Man Standing.”) After nine season and two networks, “Last Man Standing” finally sat down on Thursday with a series finale that metaphorically said goodbye to the show by literally saying goodbye to Mike Baxter’s (Tim Allen) beloved truck, which was stolen just after he’d completed his 10-year restoration on the antique car.
TV Seriesmynewsla.com

`Last Man Standing’ Finale Airs Thursday evening on Fox

“Last Man Standing” ends its nine-season run Thursday evening with an two-part hourlong episode beginning at 9 p.m. on Fox. “I loved every second of this experience,” Tim Allen, who stars as the father of three daughters and director of marketing for a chain of sporting goods stores, said on a Zoom call with reporters last week. “This was a wonderful experience and it expressed itself in a wonderful television show like none other.”
TV SeriesABC7 Chicago

'The Bold Type' cast calls fifth and final season a 'love letter' to fans

"The Bold Type" is going out in style. The critically acclaimed Freeform show is returning for a fifth and final season Wednesday. Season 4 abruptly stopped production in March 2020 due to the pandemic, leaving off two episodes that were originally planned to close out the season. While the cast and crew didn't get a Scarlet-esque wrap party this time around, Aisha Dee said that when they got back to set "there was so much love in the space" and they found little ways to celebrate in a safe way.
Republic

‘LAST MAN STANDING’ ENDS ON A SOUR NOTE

True confession: I never watched “Matlock.” Yet that series comes to mind as I try to wrap my head around the final episode of “Last Man Standing” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-PG). Both “Matlock” and “Last Man” featured stars (Andy Griffith and Tim Allen) of an earlier, signature hit series (“The Andy Griffith Show” and “Home Improvement,” respectively). Curiously, both “Matlock” and “Last” were dropped by their first network before airing successfully on a second.
TV SeriesKTVB

'Last Man Standing': Tim Allen and Nancy Travis on Saying Goodbye After 9 Seasons (Exclusive)

Tim Allen and Nancy Travis are saying goodbye to Last Man Standing. The half-hour sitcom, which was canceled once before and resurrected, bids farewell Thursday with a special one-hour series finale. In the swan song, Mike teaches Kristin about work/life balance, as Vanessa and Mandy school Jen on camping. Meanwhile, Ed asks Kyle how to get into heaven. And after Mike’s beloved truck is stolen, just as he completes his 10-year renovation on it, the Baxter family and friends gather together for an emotional goodbye.
TV SeriesMarin Independent Journal

TV tonight: ‘Last Man Standing’ bids farewell with series finale

“Manifest” (8 p.m., NBC): Strange things continue to go down on the airplane crash drama. Tonight, Ben’s pursuit of a vulnerable Passenger’s Calling lands him in the crosshairs of an enemy. Meanwhile, a seemingly natural disaster leads Saanvi to make a bold move. “Last Man Standing” (9 p.m. Thursday, Fox):...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Tim Allen Shared Look At Final Shots From One Last Man Standing Set, And I'm Not Crying, You're Crying

Last Man Standing has experienced a solid run over two networks, but the Tim Allen comedy is finally coming to an official end. While ABC initially cancelled the sitcom after Season 6, Fox picked up the series the following year for Season 7 and now it’s in its ninth and final, final season. Tim Allen shared multiple photos from set during the final shot and it’s enough to get any longtime fan emotional.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Prodigal Son: Season Three? FOX Series Creators Tease What Could Happen

Prodigal Son was cancelled and has now ended its run on FOX. However, there is still hope for the series. WBTV is currently shopping the dark drama to other outlets, so a renewal is still possible. Series creators Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver have spoken about their plans for a potential third season.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Prodigal Son season 3 hopes: Why was it canceled by Fox?

Following tonight’s series finale, is there still a chance at a Prodigal Son season 3 somewhere — or, has all hope been totally dashed?. The bad news at the moment is obvious: Fox has already canceled the show. It’s been billed as the series finale for a reason, as the network is clearly planning to move forward and it’s not on its fall schedule. As for why it is canceled, there are two different factors at play here: