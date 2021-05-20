Brookline residents awakened by water main break

PITTSBURGH — Some neighbors in Brookline awoke to water filling their basements early Thursday.

“I opened the door and it was raining in there,” said home owner Bob Bernhart.

Pennsylvania American Water crews were working to repair an 8-inch water main that burst along Lynnbrook Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Bernhart said he heard a strange sound and was shocked when he looked out his window.

“I saw the geyser, 6 to 8 feet in the air and immediately went into panic mode,” said Bernhart.

Several home owners called 911 as water filled the street.

Bernhart credits first responders with preventing his first floor from flooding.

“The fire department was fantastic. They put barriers up to keep the water from going any further, swept out my garage. They were really good,” he said.

According to the water company, the line that burst dates back to 1959.

About ten homes lost water pressure due to the break.