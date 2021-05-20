newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

USDA Marks Progress on Climate-Smart Agriculture Following Biden Executive Order

By National Audubon Society
National Audubon Society
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. WASHINGTON (May 20, 2021) – The Department of Agriculture released a 90-day progress report today detailing how the department will implement President Biden’s government-wide executive order to address the climate crisis, which was issued a week after he took office. The National Audubon Society had previously submitted comments to the USDA to consider how farmland, rangelands, and forests can be supported in optimizing the potential of working lands while also conserving critical habitat for birds and wildlife.

www.audubon.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Smart Agriculture#Energy Conservation#Climate Change#Species Conservation#North American#Instagram#Climate Smart Agriculture#Usda Programs#Progress Report#Climate Pledge#Conservation Action#Voluntary Carbon Markets#Critical Habitat#Rural Communities#State Programs#Farms#Emissions#Forests#Cost Effective Monitoring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
AgricultureKFVS12

Secret Subsidies: Payments to farms allowed to stretch far beyond rural America, sowing concern about who gets what

(InvestigateTV) - Billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars are directed each year to the country’s farms to help keep agriculture afloat when times get tough. But the federal government is sending millions of these subsidy dollars in the names of people who live and work hundreds of miles from the farms that get the money. Though they are supposed to be actively engaged in the farm’s work, it is unclear how or if they actually are.
U.S. Politicschannelfutures.com

Biden Executive Order Welcomed by Cybersecurity Experts

President Biden this week signed an executive order to strengthen U.S. cybersecurity defenses. The move follows a series of major cyberattacks on private companies and federal government networks over the past year. The most recent headline-grabbing cyberattack was on Colonial Pipeline. The attack pushed gas prices higher and disrupted supply...
Agriculturehoumatimes.com

USDA to Purchase Gulf Shrimp; Graves Initiated Deal in 2020

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves (South Louisiana) announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will purchase up to $25 million of Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic Wild-Caught Shrimp to address the disruptions in the food system supply chain and food insecurity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic Wild-Caught Shrimp amount is the second highest out of the 13 products purchased.
U.S. Politicsforrester.com

Biden Executive Order Bets Big On Zero Trust For The Future Of US Cybersecurity

This may be a bit of a long blog due to the extensive nature of the Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity and its impact on cybersecurity and the Zero Trust approach. The Biden administration also published a fact sheet: “President Signs Executive Order Charting New Course to Improve the Nation’s Cybersecurity and Protect Federal Government Networks” giving a solid summary of the Executive Order that we recommend checking out, especially for nongovernmental entities.
U.S. PoliticsInsurance Journal

Biden Signs Executive Order on Cyber Information Sharing, Safety Practices

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order intended to strengthen U.S. cybersecurity by improving information sharing about attacks with the private sector and adopting better safety practices throughout the government. It also seeks to improve the government’s response to major cyber-attacks. The order has been in the works...
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Biden issues executive order to strengthen US cybersecurity defenses

President Joe Biden today signed an executive order that is aimed at strengthening U.S. cybersecurity defenses. Coming less than a week after pipeline system operator Colonial Pipeline Co. was crippled by a ransomware attack resulting in gas shortages on the U.S. East Coast, the executive order outlines a range of initiatives. They include reducing barriers to information sharing between government and the private sector, mandating the use of multifactor authentication by government departments, establishing a Cybersecurity Safety Review Board and creating a standardized response playbook for responding to cyberattacks.
U.S. PoliticsCSO

Biden administration releases ambitious cybersecurity executive order

Capping a dramatic week that saw major oil pipeline provider Colonial Pipeline crippled by a ransomware attack, the Biden administration released a highly anticipated, far-reaching and complex Executive Order on Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity. The executive order (EO) aims to chart a "new course to improve the nation's cybersecurity and protect federal government networks."
Energy Industrythreatpost.com

Pipeline Update: Biden Executive Order, DarkSide Detailed and Gas Bags

FBI/CISA warn about the RaaS network behind the Colonial hack, Colonial restarts operations, and researchers detail groups that rent the ransomware. Colonial Pipeline Co. may have turned off the tap following Friday’s ransomware attack, but the news about the devastating assault keeps gushing. In the wake of the DarkSide cyberattack,...
U.S. PoliticsBoston Globe

Biden signs executive order to bolster federal government’s cybersecurity

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday that placed strict new standards on the cybersecurity of any software sold to the federal government. The move is part of a broad effort to strengthen the United States’ defenses by encouraging private companies to practice better cybersecurity or risk being locked out of federal contracts. But the bigger effect may arise from what could, over time, become akin to a government rating of the security of software products, much the way automobiles get a safety rating or restaurants in New York get a health safety grade.
Springfield, ILJournal Gazette and Times Courier

USDA launches 2021 Agricultural Resource Management Survey

SPRINGFIELD — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is collecting data from approximately 3,000 Illinois farmers and ranchers for its annual Agricultural Resource Management Survey. The survey looks at all aspects of U.S. agricultural production, the well-being of farm households, farm finances, chemical usage, and various farm...
Alpharetta, GAForsyth County News

Kemp issues executive order following Colonial Pipeline shutdown

Normal restrictions on commercial trucks in Georgia are being waived under an executive order Gov. Brian Kemp has issued in response to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline. The Alpharetta-based company that supplies nearly half of the gasoline consumed on the East Coast reported a ransomware attack last Friday that forced a shutdown of a 5,500-mile pipeline running from Texas to New Jersey. The FBI blamed the attack on DarkSide, a group of hackers believed to operate out of Russia or Eastern Europe.
Small BusinessTax Foundation

Many Small Businesses Could Be Impacted by Biden Corporate Tax Proposals

Although the Biden administration’s intention may be to target top firms and earners with its new corporate tax proposals, many small businesses could be impacted by what would be unwise policy considering the disproportionate harm done already by the COVID-19 pandemic. Contrary to the image some may hold of corporations,...
Agriculturefarmforum.net

Farm group believes USDA should prioritize climate change across all programs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Agriculture is uniquely positioned to mitigate climate change — but farmers need the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s support to fully realize that potential, according to National Farmers Union. In recent comments, the family farm organization outlined ways UDSA could better “encourage the development, adoption, and equitable delivery...
Agricultureagupdate.com

USDA needs face climate crisis

OPINION Agriculture is uniquely positioned to mitigate climate change – but farmers need U.S. Department of Agriculture’s support to fully realize that potential. The National Farmers Union has outlined ways the UDSA could better encourage the development, adoption and equitable delivery of climate-smart practices. The agency already has a suite of programs that can achieve that goal, but they are falling short in some respects. Many programs don’t currently prioritize climate in their criteria, making it difficult for farmers to use them to meet climate goals on their operations.