USDA Marks Progress on Climate-Smart Agriculture Following Biden Executive Order
WASHINGTON (May 20, 2021) – The Department of Agriculture released a 90-day progress report today detailing how the department will implement President Biden's government-wide executive order to address the climate crisis, which was issued a week after he took office. The National Audubon Society had previously submitted comments to the USDA to consider how farmland, rangelands, and forests can be supported in optimizing the potential of working lands while also conserving critical habitat for birds and wildlife.