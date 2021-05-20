newsbreak-logo
Chesterfield, VA

14101 Trailtop Ter, Chesterfield, VA 23834

 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSHOWINGS START FRIDAY 8:00 AM - - NO SHOES INSIDE HOME, PLEASE! Upon walking up to this lovely cape you will notice the newly renovated large full-front porch with Trex Composite decking, new posts and under-step lighting. When entering this home you will notice the lovely open floor plan with large family room featuring a big brick fireplace that centers the room nicely, all open to the dining area with bay window that's open to the kitchen with its white cabinets, granite counters, and stainless appliances. And for those wonderful summer evenings, you will enjoy the convenient location of the doors off the family room that exit to the covered rear porch and good size fenced-in back yard. There are three great size bedrooms, all with ample closet space to include double closets in each room and a walk-in as well, with two full bathrooms, and the first-floor bedroom could be the primary bedroom or guest bedroom with en-suite. New rear screen door with roll up window and screen and New Gutters with Leaf Guard!

Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Chesterfield, VANBC12

Chesterfield seeks input on $25 million Otterdale Road project

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Transportation Department is moving forward with a $25 million improvement project to address several drainage crossings along Otterdale Road that routinely flood during heavy rainfall events. Three bridges crossing the Otterdale Branch, Horsepen and Blackman creeks along Otterdale Road will be replaced with bridges...
Richmond, VARichmondBizSense

The Pipeline: Commercial real estate roundup for 5.14.21

No. 1: AIC Ventures purchased 80,513 square feet at 2001 Bellwood Road in Chesterfield for $5.5 million. Jason Hetherington with CBRE represented the seller. No. 2: Spy Rock Real Estate purchased 71,029 square feet at 2250 Dabney Road in Henrico for $4.3 million from Power Plant Properties. Isaac DeRegibus with Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer handled the transaction.
Midlothian, VARichmondBizSense

New Indian restaurant cooking in former home of Pescados in Midlothian

The former home of a long-running Midlothian seafood restaurant will reopen as an Indian concept. Saheb Indian Bistro plans to open at 13126 Midlothian Turnpike in mid-June. The space was formerly home to Latin-Caribbean seafood joint Pescados, which permanently closed in December after 18 years in business. Saheb owner Shyam...
Wilsons, VAPosted by
Wilsons Updates

Wilsons events calendar

1. Putt It Forward 2020 - Imprint Charity Golf Tournament; 2. Amelia Campus - May 16 Service; 3. Breakfast With Tiffany; 4. National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day; 5. Ride 2 Save Lives Motorcycle Assessment Course - May 22, 2021 (RICHMOND);
Chesterfield, VANBC12

Mobile vaccine unit to stop at 2 Chesterfield parks

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit will stop at two Chesterfield parks to give eligible residents the chance to get vaccinated. The unit will stop at Rockwood Park on May 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Then later on May 13, the unit will be at Falling Creek Iron Works Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Richmond, VARichmond.com

Four Regal Cinema locations in the Richmond region to reopen May 14

Regal Cinemas, the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., is reopening four of its six theaters in the Richmond region on Friday. The company said the theaters are Regal Short Pump in Henrico County; Regal Westchester Commons and Regal Commonwealth in Chesterfield County; and Regal Southpark in Colonial Heights.
Richmond, VARichmond.com

Commercial real estate highlights:

Colliers International reports the following leases:. American Spirit Institute renewed 3,595 square feet at 1624 E. Parham Road in Henrico. ED&F Man Services Inc. leased 1,572 square feet at 5701 Patterson Ave. in Richmond. JPMorgan Chase Bank leased 2,160 square feet at 9101 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield. ******. Cushman &...
Powhatan, VARichmond.com

18103 W County Line Rd, Powhatan, VA 23112

***THOUSANDS UNDER ASSESSED VALUE***Nearly an ACRE and 3,600+ sq ft of Living Space above ground PLUS a Finished Partial Walkout Basement! This Sprawling Transitional is Just over the Chesterfield County line and into Powhatan. There are 4 Large Bedrooms & 3 Full Bathrooms. Two of these are Primary Bedroom Suites with Private Baths & Cedar Closets. There is also a Slate Foyer, Kitchen Island, Utility Room, Family Room, Gaming Room, 2 Fireplaces, Deck, Gazebo, a Courtyard, and Custom Outbuilding. Near Walmart, Dining and Entertainment. Easy access to Interstates. Listing broker & seller assume no responsibility and make no guarantees, warranties or representations as to the availability or accuracy of information herein. All information must be verified by the purchaser. Call William Barnes to find out more about the FHA $100. Down Payment Program. Seller will make no repairs. Sold 'as-is'. No one may alter, repair or occupy the property until after closing & funding.