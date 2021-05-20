14101 Trailtop Ter, Chesterfield, VA 23834

SHOWINGS START FRIDAY 8:00 AM - - NO SHOES INSIDE HOME, PLEASE! Upon walking up to this lovely cape you will notice the newly renovated large full-front porch with Trex Composite decking, new posts and under-step lighting. When entering this home you will notice the lovely open floor plan with large family room featuring a big brick fireplace that centers the room nicely, all open to the dining area with bay window that's open to the kitchen with its white cabinets, granite counters, and stainless appliances. And for those wonderful summer evenings, you will enjoy the convenient location of the doors off the family room that exit to the covered rear porch and good size fenced-in back yard. There are three great size bedrooms, all with ample closet space to include double closets in each room and a walk-in as well, with two full bathrooms, and the first-floor bedroom could be the primary bedroom or guest bedroom with en-suite. New rear screen door with roll up window and screen and New Gutters with Leaf Guard!