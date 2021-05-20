newsbreak-logo
Cohoes, NY

Old Glory will fly again at Cohoes City Hall

By Kenneth C. Crowe II
Times Union
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOHOES – Facing the arrival of Memorial Day, two city workers were up in the air Thursday prepping the 40-foot-tall flagpole on top of City Hall’s five-story bell tower to be painted and repaired so a huge American flag could resume its spot as a regional landmark. The city lowered...

