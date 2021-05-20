newsbreak-logo
Commission suspends Markeith Loyd’s attorney’s contract over concerns of excessive billing

By Shannon Butler, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Markeith Loyd’s attorney’s contract with the Judicial Administration Commission has been suspended over what the organization is calling excessive billing.

The JAC started looking into Terence Lenamon’s billing after he said he had not been paid for his work on Loyd’s case and others for months last year.

The law allows for defendants to get private, court-appointed attorneys paid for by taxpayers.

Commissioners said they will suspend his contract because they have some serious concerns about his billing and lack of documents backing up those bills.

With his contract suspended, he can’t take on any new cases, but can still represent his current clients, including Loyd, who is set to go to trial over the death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

