newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Gabriel, CA

DACA clinic set for Saturday in San Gabriel

By Mike Sprague
Pasadena Star-News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA free clinic by the Immigration Resource Center of San Gabriel Valley to help those with applications fo the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 22 at La Casa de San Gabriel Community Center, San Gabriel 203 E. Mission Road, San Gabriel.

www.pasadenastarnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
San Gabriel, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
San Gabriel, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daca#Deportation#Legal Assistance#Community#Daca Clinic#Tinyurl Com Vxzfdas9#Free Assistance#Legal Review#Immigration Policy#United States#Forms#Unlawful Presence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Los Angeles County, CAscvnews.com

CDC Funding to Support COVID-19 Testing at Schools

Santa Clarita Valley’s six school districts could receive a little over $7.5 million from Los Angeles County to provide comprehensive COVID-19 screening programs at SCV schools. That sum is part of a $300 million award from the Centers for Disease Control to L.A. County for its 80 public school districts,...
California StateSan Francisco Weekly

Top Nursing Program in California: Stanbridge University

Stanbridge University has been recognized as one of the top nursing programs in California. The university ranked number five in the 2021 Best Colleges for Nursing list in Niche.com’s annual rankings of over 200 institutions in the state. The top nursing program distinction is awarded to universities after rigorous analysis...
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
California StateL.A. Weekly

Fully Vaccinated People Must Still Wear Masks Indoors, California Says

California will not align itself with the CDC’s most recent mask guidance, meaning fully vaccinated people will still have to wear masks indoors until June 15. June 15 is Gov. Gavin Newsom’s target date for a full state reopening and the next four weeks would gives businesses “time to prepare” for the coming changes in regulations.
California Statemynewsla.com

California To Wait Until June 15 to Ditch COVID-19 Mask Requirement

California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus-related restrictions if current positive trends continue. “On June 15, California...
California StateValley News

California, RivCo to keep mask requirement another month

California, RS County to Keep Mask Requirement Another Month RIVERSIDE (CNS) - California will wait until June 15 to align witfederal guidance that no longer requires people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to wear face coverings, officials said Monday, May 1. The June date is when Gov. Gavin Newsom said he intends to lift most virus-related restrictions, barring setbacks. "On June 15, California plans to implement the CDC's guidelines around masking to allow fully vaccinated Californians to go without a mask in most indoor settings. This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while we continue our relentless focus on delivering vaccines, particularly in underserved communities," state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
Pasadena, CAPasadena Star-News

Boring and byzantine ways San Gabriel Valley cities thwart the pot market

Stories about where to put weed dispensaries are the most boring stories around. I once posited that profound journalistic analysis to a City Hall reporter who actually writes stories about where to put pot shops and he was all, “No, no, this goes to the heart of what we do as a local newspaper, ‘cause it involves a City Council member’s political power, and complex zoning issues, and neighborhood rights, and the influence of campaign contributions — and even racial justice!”
Whittier, CASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Things to do in the San Gabriel Valley/Whittier, May 13-20

Things to do in the San Gabriel Valley/Whittier, May 13-20. Our local museums are reopening to the public. Kidspace Children’s Museum, at 480 N. Arroyo Blvd., in Pasadena, welcomes guests from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays to Mondays. For more information, including how to reserve tickets, visit kidspacemuseum.org. “We’ve...