Two Steelers Selected to NFLPA's Rising Stars List

PITTSBURGH -- The NFLPA released their Rising Stars "Rookie" and "Veteran" list which included two Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool and running back Najee Harris were selected by the NFLPA. Claypool one was of four wide receivers on the "Veteran" list. Harris, the first running back taken in last month's draft, was one of the two backs on the "Rookie" list.

The Rising Stars lists identifies top rookies and veterans who are poised for breakout seasons, increased fan support and rank among the top merchandise sellers in 2021.

Claypool caught 62 passes for 873 yards and nine touchdowns in his rookie season. He was named to the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie team last year.

Harris was selected 24th-overall. He became the first running back the Steelers drafted in the opening round since 2008 (Rashard Mendenhall).

Claypool was the ninth selection on the "Veterans" list. Harris was the eighth on the "Rookies" list.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.