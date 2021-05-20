newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, VA

Largest Carnival cruise ship will take 11 trips from Norfolk in 2023

By Sierra Jenkins, The Virginian-Pilot
Posted by 
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 1 day ago

Carnival Cruise Line trips from Norfolk opened Thursday for 2023 on the company’s largest vessel.

The Carnival Magic will set sail from the mermaid city’s Half Moone Cruise Center 11 times in each of the next two years, the company said in a news release. Passengers will travel to Bermuda, the Bahamas, and Canada and New England — a new destination from Norfolk.

Sailings range from four to eight days on the Carnival Magic — the largest cruise ship to ever leave Norfolk — in the summer and fall. The vessel is 1,004 feet and can carry 4,000 people.

Almost a dozen trips will also depart from Norfolk next year on the ship, the release said.

The cruise ship was initially supposed to go underway on 12 departures this year. However, the company announced the ship’s arrival about a month before the pandemic began.

Norfolk finalized its major first contract — a five-year agreement with Carnival — in 2020.

Norfolk is one of the company’s 14 domestic homeports, the release said.

People who wish view Carnival’s listing, can visit carnival.com or call 1-800-CARNIVAL.

Sierra Jenkins, 229-462-8896, sierra.jenkins@virginiamedia.com

Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
1K+
Followers
542
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Norfolk, VA
Lifestyle
Norfolk, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Business
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Bahamas#Bermuda#The Visit#Carnival Cruise Line#The Carnival Magic#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Trips#Sailings#Fall#England#Company#Canada#Visit Pilotonline Com#Moone#Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Travel
Related
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Ocean Breeze Waterpark in Virginia Beach opens this weekend with a new slide

Ready to get wet? Ocean Breeze Waterpark is opening this weekend and debuting a new twisty-turvy ride — Operation Splashdown. The six-story ride features star-spangled rafts filled with crews of two to five riders that will launch from a 70-foot platform and soar down 600 feet of twists and turns. “Riders will love the journey from top to bottom, full of sharp curves and breathtaking drops,” ...
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Suffolk graduations will be indoors after all

Graduations will be indoors again this year. Chesapeake, Norfolk and Portsmouth planned to host ceremonies at Old Dominion University’s Ballard Stadium to comply with capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements. Suffolk planned to host ceremonies at its high school football stadiums. But with those restrictions set to lift May 28, the school divisions said Friday they now would ...
Norfolk, VApilotonline.com

What a trip: Ricketts Glen State Park

During a beautiful spring week, my husband and I set off to Ricketts Glen State Park in northern Pennsylvania. After parking at the Lake Rose parking lot, we grabbed our bottles of water and set out on a 4.3-mile, four-hour hike to see the more than 20 named waterfalls, and too many others to count, that line the amazing Falls Trail. The trail — which is listed as difficult because of the elevation change — did not seem so hard with so much to stop and see. Then we continued just outside the park and to another parking area within the park to see four additional waterfalls, including Sullivan and Adams falls. The falls ranged from 11 to 94 feet in height.
Virginia Statenorthernvirginiamag.com

Cape Charles, Virginia, is the perfect summer beach getaway

This serene spot is a perfect match for Etsy’s Color of the Year: sky blue. It’s the color of calm and tranquility—exactly what Cape Charles is all about. There is no well-trodden wooden boardwalk in Cape Charles. You also won’t find surfing-caliber waves. You will, however, find easygoing ripples, toddler-friendly beaches, and the most breathtakingly beautiful bay sunsets you’ve ever seen. Situated on the southern tip of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Cape Charles is a short drive from bustling Virginia Beach, yet few have heard of it, much less strolled its tree-lined streets dotted with ornate Victorians. But this coastal gem that grew up as the last stop on a rail line is beloved by those in on the secret.
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

The power to transform | Bruce Thompson, Gold Key - PHR

Bruce Thompson has the power to stop traffic — literally. The Virginia Beach developer, who has built some of the most recognizable hotels in Hampton Roads, was able to permanently close one of the Oceanfront’s main thoroughfares in late 2020. City leaders shut down a curved section of Atlantic Avenue to create a motor court for Thompson’s Marriot hotel and to establish a unified campus for ...
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fun weekend planned for the kiddos? How about a COVID-19 shot?

A Friday night for tweens and young teens before the pandemic used to mean sleepovers, sports and movies. But when school let out at the end of this past week, it was a dash for some to get to the mall — not for a night of shopping and hanging by the food court. They were on their way to the federally run mass vaccination clinic, in the old Macy’s at Military Circle. Some parents didn’t miss a ...
Norfolk, VA13newsnow.com

Fewer COVID-19 restrictions means a return to normalcy

NORFOLK, Va. — On Saturday, Virginia's mask mandate was lifted in most situations for people who are fully vaccinated, and there are no longer any capacity limits for outdoor venues. Many people went to Norfolk to get a chance to feel sort of normal again at the Festevents Bayou Bon...