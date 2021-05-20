Largest Carnival cruise ship will take 11 trips from Norfolk in 2023

Carnival Cruise Line trips from Norfolk opened Thursday for 2023 on the company’s largest vessel.

The Carnival Magic will set sail from the mermaid city’s Half Moone Cruise Center 11 times in each of the next two years, the company said in a news release. Passengers will travel to Bermuda, the Bahamas, and Canada and New England — a new destination from Norfolk.

Sailings range from four to eight days on the Carnival Magic — the largest cruise ship to ever leave Norfolk — in the summer and fall. The vessel is 1,004 feet and can carry 4,000 people.

Almost a dozen trips will also depart from Norfolk next year on the ship, the release said.

The cruise ship was initially supposed to go underway on 12 departures this year. However, the company announced the ship’s arrival about a month before the pandemic began.

Norfolk finalized its major first contract — a five-year agreement with Carnival — in 2020.

Norfolk is one of the company’s 14 domestic homeports, the release said.

People who wish view Carnival’s listing, can visit carnival.com or call 1-800-CARNIVAL.

