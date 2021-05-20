Family fun day planned Saturday for Holdrege Veterans Memorial fundraiser
HOLDREGE — A fundraiser for the Holdrege Veterans Memorial Park will take place Saturday in Holdrege after being postponed last year. South Central Nebraska Community Emergency Response Team, in cooperation with other area organizations, has been planning the Veterans Memorial Park Fundraiser since early 2020 in order to help build and maintain a new veterans memorial. Due to the pandemic, the September event was postponed.kearneyhub.com