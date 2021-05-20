Angels' Phil Gosselin: Plates four in win

The Phillies mostly seem to experience misery on the road, at least these past couple of seasons. But they caught a few breaks in Tuesday night’s 6-2 victory over the Nationals at Nationals Park. First, the Phillies think J.T. Realmuto avoided a trip to the injured list when Josh Bell fouled José Alvarado’s 101.3 mph sinker off the inside of his left knee. Realmuto sustained a bruised muscle, but it could have been worse. Second, the Phillies survived a sixth-inning sequence that might have cost them a couple of runs. But following a pair of losses over the weekend in Atlanta, including three blown saves in a 12-inning loss Saturday, the Phillies felt they deserved it.