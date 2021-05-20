Angels' Phil Gosselin: Plates four in win
Gosselin went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and four total RBI in a 7-1 win over Minnesota in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader. The utilityman opened the scoring with a solo shot in the first inning. In the second, he added a three-RBI double, and the Angels never looked back. Gosselin has been effective since his callup on May 4. He's slashing .311/.354/.489 with one homer, seven RBI and five runs scored across 48 plate appearances.www.cbssports.com