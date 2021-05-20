Watch the First Privately Owned F-16 Fighter Jet Soar Across the Skies of Arizona

Who says you can’t own a fighter jet? The first privately owned F-16 just tore up the skies of Arizona as part of a new defense initiative. The lightning-fast aircraft in question is the property of Top Aces. The private adversary support firm took delivery of four F-16A/B “Netz” fighters back in January as part of a training contract with the US Air Force. On Wednesday, the first second-hand F-16 earned FAA certification and completed its maiden flight for Top Aces.