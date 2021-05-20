newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Watch the First Privately Owned F-16 Fighter Jet Soar Across the Skies of Arizona

By Rachel Cormack
Posted by 
Robb Report
Robb Report
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Who says you can’t own a fighter jet? The first privately owned F-16 just tore up the skies of Arizona as part of a new defense initiative. The lightning-fast aircraft in question is the property of Top Aces. The private adversary support firm took delivery of four F-16A/B “Netz” fighters back in January as part of a training contract with the US Air Force. On Wednesday, the first second-hand F-16 earned FAA certification and completed its maiden flight for Top Aces.

robbreport.com
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
Robb Report

Robb Report

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Business
State
Arizona State
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Industry
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Fighter Aircraft#Pentagon#Netz#The Us Air Force#Navy#The Department Of Defense#The Air Force#The Israeli Air Force#Aces#Usaf#Usn#Dod#Vipers#F 16 Center Of Excellence#Landing#Adversary Air Support#Mesa Gateway Airport#January#Tore Up
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
FAA
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Militaryaerotechnews.com

Hill’s fighter wings deploy F-35 to France

MONT-DE-MARSAN AIR BASE, France–U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft and Airmen from the 4th Fighter Squadron, compromised of active duty Airmen from the 388th Fighter Wing, and reservists from the 419th FW, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, arrived at Mont-de-Marsan Air Base, France, May 10, 2021. During their...
Ashland, NEKearney Hub

Stealth fighter making final approach to Ashland's SAC museum

The Air Force removes the rockets from beneath an airplane’s ejection seats before releasing it for public display. But that’s just part of its standard demilitarization process. Technicians also drain all the fluids, neutralize the weapon systems and recover any radioactive components from certain jet engines. It’s an extended effort,...
Portsmouth, VAjusttherealnews.com

Photos available: Coast Guard, Navy, Marines, and Air Force conduct search and rescue exercise

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard, Navy, Marines, and Air Force conducted a search and rescue exercise off the coast of Cape Lookout, N.C., Tuesday. The purpose of the exercise is to test and provide realistic feedback on existing policies, plans, procedures, and agreements with the Coast Guard and partner Department of Defense units within the Fifth Coast Guard District’s area of responsibility.
Aerospace & Defensedefensenews.com

Pakistan delivers JF-17 fighters to Nigerian Air Force

ISLAMABAD — Nigeria’s Air Force officially took delivery of three JF-17 fighter aircraft Friday during a ceremony at a base in Makudri amid celebrations marking the 57th anniversary of the service. The fighters were handed over by Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, which constructed the aircraft and was responsible for their delivery....
Aerospace & Defensevanceairscoop.com

AMC commander gets first-hand look at UPT 2.5

The newly minted pilots of Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 21-08 AU pinned on their wings May 7 with a special guest. Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, the Defense Department’s only female four-star general and leader of Air Mobility Command, spoke about the impact of young aviators on agile mobility and combat Air Forces before getting a first-hand look at Vance’s modernized UPT 2.5 curriculum.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

Watch Out, F-35: ‘Spray On’ Stealth Fighters Could Be the Future

Polymer composites make up about twenty-six percent of the structural weight of the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor and upwards of thirty percent of the Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit bomber. However, it is the radar-absorbent polymer skins that are a critical attribute in the effectiveness of stealth aircraft, and the coating is actually much more than just a special paint.