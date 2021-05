Hood: Outlaws & Legends is a PvPvE stealth game set in a slightly fantastical version of Medieval England. It puts a grittier spin on the often-romanticised tales of legendary do-gooder Robin Hood and his band of merry men. This is a property always ripe for interpretation (and which I will argue forever has never been done better than Mel Brooke’s Men in Tights – sorry, Costner). We’ve seen modernised versions, “realistic” versions, versions with adventure, tragedy, and comedy. So how do Focus Home Interactive and SUMO Digital plan on etching their particular retelling in our minds?