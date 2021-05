Tellez was called up to the big-league roster Friday. He is starting at designated hitter and batting fifth against the Astros. The first baseman and designated hitter takes the roster spot of Joe Panik (calf), who was placed on the injured list. Tellez was on the roster from Opening Day until April 27 and contributed little offensively, but he did have one five-game stretch with eight hits. He hit .300 with one home run, three walks and three strikeouts in three games with Triple-A Buffalo.