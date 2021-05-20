Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Set for Game 3 start

The Bruins will find out their first-round opponent over the next couple of days. Get a point against the Islanders and it's the Capitals in a 2-3 matchup. Lose in regulation to the Islanders, and their fate will come down to Tuesday's regular-season finale to see if they end up getting the top-seeded Penguins instead. Any good team should feel confident no matter who they play in the first round, but this has been a weird year for the Bruins. They looked flawed for much of the season, but have been reinvigorated by a strong trade deadline, better health and the play of Jeremy Swayman potentially pushing Tuukka Rask. But both Washington and Pittsburgh are loaded with guys who have been there before. Either series should be challenging, even though the Bruins are 4-1-2 against Washington and 5-3-0 against Pittsburgh.