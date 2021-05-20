newsbreak-logo
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Set for Game 3 start

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Jarry will patrol the road crease for Thursday's matchup against the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Jarry has had a strong start to the series, going 1-1-0 while stopping 74 of 79 shots through the first two games. The 26-year-old will draw his fourth start in his playoff career, as he's gone 1-2-0 along with a .940 save percentage and 1.84 GAA to this point. Jarry will need to be sharp despite his lack of playoff experience if the Penguins want to seize the series lead.

