Jaguars' Tim Tebow: Officially signs with Jags

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

The Jaguars officially signed Tebow to a one-year contract Thursday, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports. Tebow, who will be 34 years old by the time Week 1 kicks off, is officially a member of the Jaguars' offseason roster. The ex-quarterback has converted to tight end, and while Jacksonville is in need of more talent at that position, it's unclear how much opportunity Tebow will realistically be able to compete for. He hasn't appeared in the NFL since spending the 2015 preseason in Philadelphia, and his last time handling regular-season action was 2012.

www.cbssports.com
