Victor’s Big Score
Victor’s Big Score is a strange dark comedy about a bad, broke barber who’s intent on finding love (or at least sex) and improving his fortunes by any means necessary. The film opens on an on-the-nose sight gag in which four barbers in the shop sing in harmony as the titular hairstylist cuts a client’s earlobe while ogling the man’s wife. Victor (Seth Barrish) is a schmuck, unencumbered by ethics, and he is further corrupted by his gleefully amoral best buddy, Don (Joe Biscone).filmthreat.com