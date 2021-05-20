newsbreak-logo
Movies

Victor's Big Score

By Bradley Gibson
Film Threat
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVictor’s Big Score is a strange dark comedy about a bad, broke barber who’s intent on finding love (or at least sex) and improving his fortunes by any means necessary. The film opens on an on-the-nose sight gag in which four barbers in the shop sing in harmony as the titular hairstylist cuts a client’s earlobe while ogling the man’s wife. Victor (Seth Barrish) is a schmuck, unencumbered by ethics, and he is further corrupted by his gleefully amoral best buddy, Don (Joe Biscone).

