Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 4) Seeing Tom Brady defending his title in Foxboro is not an unfamiliar sight for Patriots fans. However, this time, he’ll be on the other sideline. After a relatively lackluster 2019, Brady proved that he still has plenty in the tank during his first year in the NFC. Of course, Brady isn’t alone, as Tampa Bay has arguably the best top-to-bottom roster in the entire NFL. This is easily the most anticipated game of the season, and the Patriots will need to bring their A-game to come out on top in this one.