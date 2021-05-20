Geron Christian: Released Thursday

Christian Franklin was a preseason All-American and is a projected first-round draft pick for the 2021 MLB draft — but players like him don’t come around that often. Coming to Arkansas from Kansas, Franklin brought an unmatched love for the game and a commitment to one thing: being the best. From his dedication and preparation to his study of the game, he’s a unique player. Franklin had big shoes to fill as a center fielder for the Hogs following names like Dominic Fletcher and Andrew Benintendi — but he never shied away from expectation. He came in and made a splash for the Hogs almost immediately, helping to lead his first squad to Omaha in 2019. Then when COVID hit in 2020 and the facilities shut down, he and Robert Moore would meet up and jump fences at high school fields just to get their reps in. Nothing keeps Christian Franklin from success, and no one works harder to achieve it than this Arkansas outfielder.