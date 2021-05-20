newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Geron Christian: Released Thursday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Christian was cut by Washington on Thursday. Christian spent the past three seasons with Washington, including starting six games for the team in 2020. The Louisville product will look to earn a rotational role elsewhere for the 2021 season.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotational#Louisville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBirmingham Star

Scouting Profile: Christian Barmore

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots second-round pick Christian Barmore. Christian Barmore DL, 6'4", 310 Philadelphia, PA (Neumann Goretti) 2nd round, 36th overall. Strengths: Big and strong with violent hands...most effective as a pass rusher where his power is apparent and often overwhelming to even the best college...
NBACBS Sports

Rockets' Christian Wood: Questionable Monday

Wood (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers. Wood has missed the last three games due to right ankle soreness, but he has a chance to return Monday. Kelly Olynyk (ankle) and Kenyon Martin could see additional run if Wood is held out.
Sportsnwprepsnow.com

Northwest Christian 4, Asotin 1

Cay.Browne and Cad.Browne; Shaler and Nelson. W-Shaler. L-Cay.Browne. HITS: Aso-Denham, Alder-Nowoj, Cad.Browne, Ellskamp, Biddle, NWC-Rainbow 2, Shaler, Richie 2, Chaney, Iverson. What happened: Allison Shaler struck out 12 in a complete game and the Crusaders (12-1) defeated the Panthers (8-5) in a Northeast 2B tournament game on Wednesday.
NBAchatsports.com

Christian Wood Out Wednesday

Cayleigh Griffin reports Christian Wood will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers because of a lingering ankle injury. Coach Silas says Danuel House and Christian Wood are both out. Da'Quan Jeffries is a game-time decision – he's working out now. Tonight’s game is...
MLBarkansasrazorbacks.com

Episode 111: Christian Franklin

Christian Franklin was a preseason All-American and is a projected first-round draft pick for the 2021 MLB draft — but players like him don’t come around that often. Coming to Arkansas from Kansas, Franklin brought an unmatched love for the game and a commitment to one thing: being the best. From his dedication and preparation to his study of the game, he’s a unique player. Franklin had big shoes to fill as a center fielder for the Hogs following names like Dominic Fletcher and Andrew Benintendi — but he never shied away from expectation. He came in and made a splash for the Hogs almost immediately, helping to lead his first squad to Omaha in 2019. Then when COVID hit in 2020 and the facilities shut down, he and Robert Moore would meet up and jump fences at high school fields just to get their reps in. Nothing keeps Christian Franklin from success, and no one works harder to achieve it than this Arkansas outfielder.
Freeport, PAleadertimes.com

Christian Hartman homers in Yellowjackets loss

The Freeport Area baseball team could not hold on to its slim lead over Connellsville on Thursday, and lost 6-4. Connellsville took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning, but the Yellowjackets pulled ahead in the fourth. Zach Clark hit an RBI triple to tie the game, and Dalton Westendorf followed with a sacrifice fly to score […]
NFLFrederick News-Post

Washington Football Team releases offensive tackles Moses, Christian

The Washington Football Team released right tackle Morgan Moses and left tackle Geron Christian on Thursday afternoon, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. For Moses, the release ends a seven-year run for a player who was one of the most consistent presences during the franchise’s recent struggles.
NFLWashington Times

Washington cuts Morgan Moses, Geron Christian

The Washington Football Team released right tackle Morgan Moses on Thursday after the team was unable to trade him. The team also cut left tackle Geron Christian, a 2018 third-rounder who began last season as a starter before being benched. The cuts come as Washington has reshuffled its offensive line...
High Schoolmystandardnews.com

MCHS baseball vs. Christian

The Montgomery County baseball team advanced to the Class 3, District 6 championship game with a 2-1 win over the Christian Eagles on May 19 in the semifinals at CarShield Field in O'Fallon. The Wildcats, the No. 5 seed in the six-team tournament, improved to 10-11 and were scheduled to play Elsberry at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the title game at Elsberry Legion Field. Junior Evan Abercrombie, who threw 15 strikeouts in the 5-0 win over Whitfield in the quarterfinals on May 14, finished with 11 Ks and gave up four hits. Freshman Mason Leu drove in both of the Wildcats' runs with RBI singles in the second and fourth. Sophomore Gunner Sexton scored both times. Christian, the No. 1 seed, finished its season at 13-11. THEO TATE PHOTOS.
EducationPosted by
NJ.com

Calvary Christian over Timothy Christian - Softball recap

Sarah Shaffer went 3-for-4 from the plate as Calvary Christian defeated Timothy Christian 9-5 in Old Bridge. Shaffer tied for a team-leading two RBI plus one run. Samantha Pocchia also recorded a pair of RBI, doing so off of two hits. From the circle, Jane Zink hurled a complete game...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Texans Claim OL Geron Christian Off Waivers From Washington

The Houston Texans have claimed OL Geron Christian off of waivers from Washington on Friday. Christian, 24, was selected by Washington in the third round out of Louisville in 2018. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $3,428,992 contract that included a $968,992 signing bonus. Christian was waived by...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
247Sports

Oklahoma WR Mike Woods at #44 in 247Sports' transfer rankings

Earlier today, the 247Sports Network released an updated list of its top-100 transfers across the college football landscape. In it, a number of incoming Sooners were recognized. This includes new Oklahoma wide receiver Mike Woods, a former standout for the Arkansas Razorbacks. The playmaking wideout was named the No. 44 overall transfer of the cycle, finding himself inside the top-50. This also made Woods the number-five receiver transfer for the 2021-2022 season.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Chargers To Sign Christian Covington

The Chargers are adding some depth to their defensive line. Los Angeles has agreed to terms with free agent defensive tackle Christian Covington, his agent David Canter announced on Twitter. The Chargers previously had Linval Joseph, but not much else at defensive tackle. With Melvin Ingram leaving in free agency,...