Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Secures ninth save

We’re playing outside today, kids. I don’t care if it doesn’t top 50 degrees. Dad wants to throw the ball around. • As I mentioned in his outing last weekend against the Reds, it was the first time this season when it actually looked like Zach Davies had an idea where his sinker was going. It was a very small step for a guy reliant on premium command, but it was an important step – I openly hoped it was a sign that he was finally finding his footing. To that end, while he wasn’t facing much of a lineup yesterday against the Pirates, it’s the same group that lit him up in Pittsburgh earlier this year, and you can see that this time around he did a much better job avoiding middle-middle: