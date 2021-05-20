Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Secures ninth save
Kimbrel earned the save against the Nationals on Thursday by tossing a scoreless inning. He allowed one hit while striking out three. The right-hander entered the ninth frame with a two-run lead and worked around a single by Starlin Castro to slam the door, earning all of his outs via strikeouts. It was the ninth save of the season for Kimbrel, who has blown two of his opportunities thus far while pitching to the tune of a 1.02 ERA and 0.85 WHIP across 17.2 innings.www.cbssports.com