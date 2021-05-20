newsbreak-logo
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Secures ninth save

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Kimbrel earned the save against the Nationals on Thursday by tossing a scoreless inning. He allowed one hit while striking out three. The right-hander entered the ninth frame with a two-run lead and worked around a single by Starlin Castro to slam the door, earning all of his outs via strikeouts. It was the ninth save of the season for Kimbrel, who has blown two of his opportunities thus far while pitching to the tune of a 1.02 ERA and 0.85 WHIP across 17.2 innings.

