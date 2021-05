Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers tease that Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) thinks she finally has a foolproof plan to get rid of Belle Black (Martha Madison) so she can have Belle’s husband, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) all to herself. As viewers remember, Jan kidnapped Belle on Belle and Shawn’s wedding day. She put on Belle’s dress, including the veil, and when she finally revealed herself John Black (Drake Hogestyn) strangled Jan. Jan didn’t die but was in a coma. But she wasn’t as comatose as everyone believed. She awoke much sooner and concocted a plan!