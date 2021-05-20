newsbreak-logo
City of Irvine Opening Multiple COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics for the Public

Irvine, California
Irvine, California
 1 day ago
The City of Irvine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at convenient neighborhood locations on weekends and evenings to provide more opportunities for the public to get vaccinated. Appointments are available for various days and times starting May 22. Appointments are required and can be made at yourirvine.org. All vaccines are administered free of charge.

City of Irvine COVID-19 vaccination availabilities include:

Date Time Location

May 22 1-3 p.m. William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center

May 24 4-9 p.m. Portola Springs Community Center

May 27 7-8 p.m. South Coast Chinese Cultural Center

“We are proud to continue to provide opportunities for all in the community to get the COVID-19 vaccine and are working hard to stop the spread of this virus,” said Irvine Mayor Farrah N. Khan. “We encourage all to take advantage of these clinics and sign up today to get vaccinated.”

The Moderna and Pfizer (for those ages 12 and older) vaccines are currently being distributed at these sites; available vaccines vary by site. Please note parental consent is required on-site for minors’ vaccinations.

Make your COVID-19 vaccination appointments now at yourirvine.org. For more information, visit cityofirvine.org/vaccine.

#Covid 19 Vaccine#Community#Parental Consent#Aquatics Center#Covid 19 Vaccinations#Appointments#City#Portola#Minors#Mayor#South Coast#Cultural
