A Studio in the Woods to receive $75,000 Our Town Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

The voices who speak against the diversion project are many, passionate, and overwhelmingly located in the downriver parishes of Plaquemines and St. Bernard. This heated opposition to the Mid-Barataria Diversion was most obviously on display during the April 8 Plaquemines Parish council meeting. At this meeting, the parish council—a group that is often plagued by internal conflict—unanimously voted to oppose the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the diversion released by the Coastal Protection & Restoration Authority (CPRA). Also, oystermen, shrimp fishermen, and concerned residents from all over the parish attended the meeting to express their own frustration with the diversion.