A Studio in the Woods to receive $75,000 Our Town Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – A Studio in the Woods has been approved for a $75,000 Our Town grant to support Searching for the Ghosts of the Gulf, a collaborative project with artist and biologist Brandon Ballengée and the Plaquemines Parish Government. This is one of 63 grants nationwide that the agency has approved in this category to support projects that integrate arts, culture, and design activities into efforts that strengthen communities by advancing local economic, physical, and/or social outcomes; ultimately laying the groundwork for sustainable systems change.www.myneworleans.com